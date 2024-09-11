Russia lost another 70 billion euros due to the war against Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia lost another 70 billion euros due to the war against Ukraine

The EU refused to lift sanctions against Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

On September 11, it became officially known that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation lost the case of the European Union regarding the unblocking of 70 billion euros under sanctions.

Points of attention

  • The mentioned frozen assets are not used for financial support of Ukraine.
  • However, Russia will no longer be able to use them to wage war.
  • Former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev does not believe in lifting sanctions against Russia in the future.

The EU refused to lift sanctions against Russia

What is important to understand is the sanctions that were introduced by official Brussels against the Russian National Settlement Depository (NRD).

The amount of his frozen assets is close to 70 billion euros.

The European Court of Justice rejected the appeal of the Russian depositary regarding the cancellation of EU sanctions imposed in 2022. The amount of NSD assets frozen in the Belgian Euroclear depository is about 70 billion euros, the report says.

As British journalists managed to find out, these assets are not used to receive additional income, which is transferred to Ukraine as financial support.

In addition, it is emphasized that the amount of frozen Russian assets at Euroclear, which includes the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia, is estimated at 173 billion euros. Exactly how much is related to NSD — representatives of Euroclear do not want to disclose yet.

The authorities of the European Union decided to impose these sanctions because of the NSD's role in financing the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine.

NSD failed to prove that the EU mistakenly considers it a systemically important institution that plays a significant role in the Russian financial system.

Medvedev believes that sanctions against the Russian Federation will never be lifted

Former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev does not believe that Ukraine's allies will ever lift sanctions against the aggressor country.

In this way, he reacted to the recent statement of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who began to claim that he wants to minimize the number of restrictions against other countries and even Russia.

However, Putin's henchman urged Russians not to even dream of such a development, noting that Trump is simply bluffing.

Sanctions against the USSR existed throughout the 20th century. They returned in the 21st century on an unprecedented scale. Therefore, for all of us — sanctions forever. More precisely, before the collapse of the United States during the inevitable new civil war, Medvedev dreamed.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskiy introduced new sanctions against Russia. Who made it to the lists
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskiy
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Simonyan and RT. The USA imposed sanctions against Russian propagandists for interfering in the elections
Margarita Simonyan
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain introduced sanctions against 10 new ships of the Russian Federation. Which ones exactly
Government of Great Britain
Britain introduced sanctions against 10 new ships of the Russian Federation. Which ones exactly

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?