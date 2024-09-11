On September 11, it became officially known that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation lost the case of the European Union regarding the unblocking of 70 billion euros under sanctions.

The EU refused to lift sanctions against Russia

What is important to understand is the sanctions that were introduced by official Brussels against the Russian National Settlement Depository (NRD).

The amount of his frozen assets is close to 70 billion euros.

The European Court of Justice rejected the appeal of the Russian depositary regarding the cancellation of EU sanctions imposed in 2022. The amount of NSD assets frozen in the Belgian Euroclear depository is about 70 billion euros, the report says. Share

As British journalists managed to find out, these assets are not used to receive additional income, which is transferred to Ukraine as financial support.

In addition, it is emphasized that the amount of frozen Russian assets at Euroclear, which includes the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia, is estimated at 173 billion euros. Exactly how much is related to NSD — representatives of Euroclear do not want to disclose yet.

The authorities of the European Union decided to impose these sanctions because of the NSD's role in financing the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine.

NSD failed to prove that the EU mistakenly considers it a systemically important institution that plays a significant role in the Russian financial system.

Medvedev believes that sanctions against the Russian Federation will never be lifted

Former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev does not believe that Ukraine's allies will ever lift sanctions against the aggressor country.

In this way, he reacted to the recent statement of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who began to claim that he wants to minimize the number of restrictions against other countries and even Russia.

However, Putin's henchman urged Russians not to even dream of such a development, noting that Trump is simply bluffing.

Sanctions against the USSR existed throughout the 20th century. They returned in the 21st century on an unprecedented scale. Therefore, for all of us — sanctions forever. More precisely, before the collapse of the United States during the inevitable new civil war, Medvedev dreamed. Share