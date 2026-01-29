Russia lost another 830 occupiers and an aircraft in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 29, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,237,400 people, of which 830 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Russia's combat losses in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 1.24 million people, with 830 individuals lost in the past 24 hours.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the recent loss of 830 occupiers and one aircraft from the Russian Federation in hostilities on Ukrainian territory.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,613 (+4),
armored combat vehicles — 23,965 (+7),
artillery systems — 36,733 (+20),
MLRS — 1,629 (+0),
air defense systems — 1,288 (+2),
aircraft — 435 (+1),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 118,679 (+955),
cruise missiles — 4,205 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,190 (+88),
special equipment — 4,053 (+0).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-