Russia made a fatal mistake regarding China — warrant officer
Publication date

Russia made a fatal mistake regarding China — warrant officer

Russia underestimated China and its plans
Source:  online.ua

Warrant Officer Steve Balestrieri of the US Special Forces recalled that 10 years ago China purchased 24 Su-35 fighters from Russia. Only later did Moscow realize that it was not a problem for the PRC to copy someone else's invention and use it for its own purposes.

Points of attention

  • The US Special Forces officer emphasizes the importance of recognizing China's ability to rapidly advance its military technology through acquisition and replication.
  • The case serves as a cautionary tale for countries engaging in arms sales, highlighting the risks of inadvertently strengthening potential adversaries through technological transfers.

Russia underestimated China and its plans

What is important to understand is that 35 years ago, Beijing began purchasing the Su-27 long-range fighter.

Russia was shocked and outraged when China unveiled its domestically produced J-11 aircraft, which resembled the Su-27 — an aircraft for which China did not have a license to produce.

Russian media opposed the sale out of fear that the Chinese would copy the plane and sell it as their own. And that's exactly what happened, Balestrieri stressed.

The warrant officer draws attention to the fact that this fighter was first involved in combat operations 10 years ago in Syria.

Not much time passed and Russia agreed to sell China 20 Su-25s for $2 billion.

Photo: wikipedia.org

The expert suggested that Beijing may have been using this fighter as an interim option until their J-20 aircraft was fully ready.

"One intriguing theory has been that China bought the Su-35 to keep it in the market from adversaries like India, which buys Russian and European weapons and equipment. I doubt that's the reason, but it's a strong idea," Balestrieri added.

