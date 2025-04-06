Warrant Officer Steve Balestrieri of the US Special Forces recalled that 10 years ago China purchased 24 Su-35 fighters from Russia. Only later did Moscow realize that it was not a problem for the PRC to copy someone else's invention and use it for its own purposes.
Points of attention
- The US Special Forces officer emphasizes the importance of recognizing China's ability to rapidly advance its military technology through acquisition and replication.
- The case serves as a cautionary tale for countries engaging in arms sales, highlighting the risks of inadvertently strengthening potential adversaries through technological transfers.
Russia underestimated China and its plans
What is important to understand is that 35 years ago, Beijing began purchasing the Su-27 long-range fighter.
Russia was shocked and outraged when China unveiled its domestically produced J-11 aircraft, which resembled the Su-27 — an aircraft for which China did not have a license to produce.
The warrant officer draws attention to the fact that this fighter was first involved in combat operations 10 years ago in Syria.
Not much time passed and Russia agreed to sell China 20 Su-25s for $2 billion.
The expert suggested that Beijing may have been using this fighter as an interim option until their J-20 aircraft was fully ready.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-