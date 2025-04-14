"Russia made a mistake". Trump spoke about the Russian missile strike on Sumy

According to US President Donald Trump, Russia "made a mistake" during the Sumy attack, which killed more than 30 people.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump condemns the Russian missile strike on Sumy, describing it as a mistake and emphasizing the need to end the ongoing war.
- Trump expresses disbelief in the start of the war and criticizes the abuse of power, vowing that such a conflict would not have occurred under his presidency.
Trump calls deadly Russian missile strike on Sumy a "mistake"
Russia "made a mistake" by striking Sumy with ballistic missiles on April 13. US President Donald Trump told reporters that same day.
When asked to explain what he meant by Russia's "mistake," Trump replied:
They made a mistake. I think they did — look, you need to ask them.
Trump also resorted to traditional criticism of his predecessor, Joe Biden.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke out about the Russian attack.
This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his administration are spending so much time and effort trying to end this war and achieve a lasting peace.
In turn, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Keith Kellogg, wrote on his page on the X social network that "the attack by Russian troops on Palm Sunday on civilian facilities in Sumy crosses all boundaries of decency."
As a former soldier, I understand what a targeted strike is, and it is wrong. That is why President Trump is doing everything he can to end this war.
On April 13, Russian occupiers attacked the city center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. According to the President of Ukraine, the first one hit a university building. The second one exploded in the air.
The impact damaged 51 buildings, 34 cars, and one trolleybus.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-