"Russia made a mistake". Trump spoke about the Russian missile strike on Sumy

According to US President Donald Trump, Russia "made a mistake" during the Sumy attack, which killed more than 30 people.

Trump calls deadly Russian missile strike on Sumy a "mistake"

Russia "made a mistake" by striking Sumy with ballistic missiles on April 13. US President Donald Trump told reporters that same day.

I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it's a terrible thing. I think the whole war is a terrible thing. I think the start of this war was an abuse of power. If I were president, this country would never have allowed this war to start. This war is a disgrace. Donald Trump President of the United States

When asked to explain what he meant by Russia's "mistake," Trump replied:

They made a mistake. I think they did — look, you need to ask them.

Trump also resorted to traditional criticism of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Remember this: This is Biden's war. I'm just trying to stop it so we can save many lives. Share

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke out about the Russian attack.

This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his administration are spending so much time and effort trying to end this war and achieve a lasting peace.

In turn, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Keith Kellogg, wrote on his page on the X social network that "the attack by Russian troops on Palm Sunday on civilian facilities in Sumy crosses all boundaries of decency."

As a former soldier, I understand what a targeted strike is, and it is wrong. That is why President Trump is doing everything he can to end this war.

On April 13, Russian occupiers attacked the city center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. According to the President of Ukraine, the first one hit a university building. The second one exploded in the air.

As of Sunday evening, it is known that 34 people were killed in the attack, including two children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children. 68 of the injured are currently in medical facilities. Eight of them are in serious condition. Share

The impact damaged 51 buildings, 34 cars, and one trolleybus.