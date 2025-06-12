Russia massively attacked Kharkiv with drones at night — there are injured

Kharkiv was hit by enemy drone strikes overnight. As of the morning of June 12, 15 people were reported injured, including 4 children.
15 injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian drone attack
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
The enemy attacked 12 UAVs in the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv.
In Kharkiv, the following were damaged:
11 apartment buildings,
private house,
12 cars,
2 schools,
nursery school,
fitness club,
supermarket,
2 stores,
warehouse
Rescuers, police, medics, and utility workers are working. Firefighters extinguished the fires and helped evacuate residents.
