Russia massively attacked Kharkiv with drones at night — there are injured
Ukraine
Russia massively attacked Kharkiv with drones at night — there are injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Kharkiv was hit by enemy drone strikes overnight. As of the morning of June 12, 15 people were reported injured, including 4 children.

15 injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian drone attack

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

In Kharkiv, 15 people were injured, including 4 children — a 2-year-old boy and girls aged 12, 16, and 17.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

The enemy attacked 12 UAVs in the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

In Kharkiv, the following were damaged:

  • 11 apartment buildings,

  • private house,

  • 12 cars,

  • 2 schools,

  • nursery school,

  • fitness club,

  • supermarket,

  • 2 stores,

  • warehouse

Rescuers, police, medics, and utility workers are working. Firefighters extinguished the fires and helped evacuate residents.

Category
Category
Category
