The situation in the Kharkiv region is escalating — many dead and injured

The National Police of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 6 residents of the Kharkiv region. Moreover, 44 more civilians were injured.

Russia is increasingly attacking the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv, Izyumsky, Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyansky districts were perhaps the most affected this time.

Against them, Russian soldiers used missiles, guided aerial bombs, barrage ammunition, and strike drones.

In addition, on the morning of June 7, the Russian invaders carried out a massive shelling of Kharkiv using KABs, missiles, and Geran-2 UAVs.

Three citizens were killed — women aged 59 and 86, and a 32-year-old man. Another 22 people were injured.

On the evening of June 7, the Russian army struck a children's railway with FAB.

The attack killed a 30-year-old woman and injured 18 other civilians. A 63-year-old man later died in hospital.

Residential buildings and cars were damaged due to the strikes on the Kharkiv region. A 73-year-old man was killed in a hit by an enemy anti-aircraft missile in the village of Kozacha Lopan. Another 46-year-old local resident was injured.

It is also reported that in the village of Stary Saltiv, a drone hit between a store building and a local church. Three people were injured — women aged 46 and 50, and a 30-year-old man.