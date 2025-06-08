The National Police of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 6 residents of the Kharkiv region. Moreover, 44 more civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- The violence in the Kharkiv region has caused damage to residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.
- The escalating situation in Kharkiv underscores the urgent need for international attention and support to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.
Russia is increasingly attacking the Kharkiv region
Kharkiv, Izyumsky, Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyansky districts were perhaps the most affected this time.
Against them, Russian soldiers used missiles, guided aerial bombs, barrage ammunition, and strike drones.
In addition, on the morning of June 7, the Russian invaders carried out a massive shelling of Kharkiv using KABs, missiles, and Geran-2 UAVs.
On the evening of June 7, the Russian army struck a children's railway with FAB.
The attack killed a 30-year-old woman and injured 18 other civilians. A 63-year-old man later died in hospital.
It is also reported that in the village of Stary Saltiv, a drone hit between a store building and a local church. Three people were injured — women aged 46 and 50, and a 30-year-old man.
A 45-year-old man was injured in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy as a result of shelling by the KAB.
