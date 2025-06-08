Russians killed 6 people in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region – two in Yablunivka, one in Kostyantynivka and one in Siversk. Another was killed in the Mezhivska community of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Local authorities in the Kherson region also reported the death of a civilian.
Points of attention
- The ongoing Russian aggression poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the civilians in the affected regions.
- The international community needs to address and take action against these violent acts of aggression perpetrated by Russian military forces.
Russian terror does not stop
The Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs made statements on this issue.
Local authorities report that 9 more people in the Donetsk region were injured over the past 24 hours.
As for the situation in the Kherson region, on June 7, one person was killed and 9 others were injured due to Russian aggression.
On the morning of June 8, the Russian army attacked Antonovka with a drone.
This time, a man, 43 years old, was injured. The civilian suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs, and he is in the hospital.
