Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region – two in Yablunivka, one in Kostyantynivka and one in Siversk. Another was killed in the Mezhivska community of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Local authorities in the Kherson region also reported the death of a civilian.

Russian terror does not stop

The Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs made statements on this issue.

Local authorities report that 9 more people in the Donetsk region were injured over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Russian troops struck the Mezhivska community of the Sinelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with three guided bombs last night. A man was killed there. Share

As for the situation in the Kherson region, on June 7, one person was killed and 9 others were injured due to Russian aggression.

On the morning of June 8, the Russian army attacked Antonovka with a drone.

This time, a man, 43 years old, was injured. The civilian suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs, and he is in the hospital.