Ukraine struck 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 11 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery systems, and one electronic warfare station of the Russian occupiers.

  • Significant losses have been reported for the Russian army since the large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine began.
  • Stay informed about the ongoing military developments and activities in Ukraine amidst the conflict with Russia.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/08/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 996150 (+1120) people,

  • tanks — 10911 (+7) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,748 (+11) units,

  • artillery systems — 28892 (+42) units,

  • air defense systems — 1183 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 414 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 39,651 (+158) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3315 (+7) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51225 (+146) units,

  • special equipment — 3911 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On June 7, the Russian army launched three missile strikes using four missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 92 airstrikes, including dropping 168 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 6,035 attacks, 89 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,066 kamikaze drones for attacks.

