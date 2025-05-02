Russia massively attacked Kharkiv with drones — more than 10 injured

On the evening of May 2, Kharkiv came under attack from Russian Shahed drones.
Points of attention
- Kharkiv was targeted by Russian Shahed drones, resulting in over 17 explosions and more than 10 people injured.
- The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, confirmed the drone attack and provided updates on the situation.
- Emergency medical teams are on-site in Kharkiv, providing assistance to the victims of the Russian drone strikes.
Kharkiv is under attack by Russian shaheeds
This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov.
At 9:50 p.m., according to Terekhov, enemy drones were recorded hitting two areas of the city.
At the same time, monitoring channels report that more than 17 explosions have already been heard in the city.
At 10:18 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that there were victims of Russian strikes on the Slobodsky district of the city.
A damaged apartment building and burning cars — these are the consequences of a UAV strike recorded in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.
At 10:40 p.m., Igor Terekhov reported that 12 people were already injured as a result of the Russian attack in Kharkiv.
