Russia massively attacked Kharkiv with drones — more than 10 injured

On the evening of May 2, Kharkiv came under attack from Russian Shahed drones.

Kharkiv is under attack by Russian shaheeds

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov.

Kharkiv under attack by enemy UAVs. An explosion was heard in the city. Be careful — the "Shaheeds" are still heading for Kharkiv. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

At 9:50 p.m., according to Terekhov, enemy drones were recorded hitting two areas of the city.

At the same time, monitoring channels report that more than 17 explosions have already been heard in the city.

At 10:18 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that there were victims of Russian strikes on the Slobodsky district of the city.

The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to 6! Emergency medical doctors are working at the site of enemy UAV hits, providing assistance to the victims. Share

A damaged apartment building and burning cars — these are the consequences of a UAV strike recorded in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.