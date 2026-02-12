Russia massively attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles — there are injuries

Two people injured in a combined Russian attack on the night of February 12 were hospitalized in Kyiv.

Russia hit Kyiv with drones and missiles: what were the consequences?

According to the KMVA, three locations with consequences and damage were recorded in the Dnipro and Darnytsia districts.

In the Dnipro district, the facade of a 9-story residential building and cars parked in the yard were damaged. At another address, the remains of an air target fell into the yard of a house, without causing any damage.

In the Darnytskyi district, the facade of a 16-story residential building was partially damaged and window panes were broken. Information about damage to a private house turned out to be false.

As of 8:00 a.m., two people have been confirmed injured. A 20-year-old girl has a cut wound to her chest, and a 45-year-old man has a blast injury to his head and limbs. Both injured people have been hospitalized. Share

As Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko previously reported on Telegram, one of the victims was hospitalized in serious condition. Another 2,600 homes were left without heat due to the nighttime Russian strike.

According to the National Police, this night Russian troops targeted the left bank of the capital.

Russian Shaheed's jet engine

In the Darnytskyi district, explosives technicians seized a drone jet engine from one of the apartments of a high-rise building.