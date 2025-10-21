Russia massively attacked Novgorod-Siversky with drones — there are casualties
Russia massively attacked Novgorod-Siversky with drones — there are casualties

Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
The Russian attack on Novgorod-Siversky — what is known
On October 21, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Novgorod-Siverskyi, in Chernihiv Oblast. According to the latest reports, at least 4 civilians were killed.

Points of attention

  • The attack has caused significant destruction in Novgorod-Siversky, highlighting the devastating impact on the city and its residents.
  • The situation is ongoing, with authorities working to provide support and medical assistance to the victims while assessing the extent of the damage caused.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported on the consequences of the new strikes.

According to him, this is a massive enemy attack on Novgorod-Siversky.

The Russians struck with "shaheeds" — about 20 flights. Four deaths are already known. All civilians — two men and two women. My condolences to the families.

Photo: chernigivskaODA

According to the latest data, seven victims are known — these are those who have already sought medical help.

Among them is a child, a 10-year-old girl, who is being transported to the children's regional hospital. One of the injured is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition, Chaus said.

Photo: chernigivskaODA

In addition, it is noted that a lot of destruction has already been discovered in the city.

