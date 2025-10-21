Russia massively attacked Novgorod-Siversky with drones — there are casualties

On October 21, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Novgorod-Siverskyi, in Chernihiv Oblast. According to the latest reports, at least 4 civilians were killed.
Points of attention
- The attack has caused significant destruction in Novgorod-Siversky, highlighting the devastating impact on the city and its residents.
- The situation is ongoing, with authorities working to provide support and medical assistance to the victims while assessing the extent of the damage caused.
The Russian attack on Novgorod-Siversky — what is known
The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported on the consequences of the new strikes.
According to him, this is a massive enemy attack on Novgorod-Siversky.
According to the latest data, seven victims are known — these are those who have already sought medical help.
In addition, it is noted that a lot of destruction has already been discovered in the city.
