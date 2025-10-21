Russia massively attacked Novgorod-Siversky with drones — there are casualties

On October 21, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Novgorod-Siverskyi, in Chernihiv Oblast. According to the latest reports, at least 4 civilians were killed.

The Russian attack on Novgorod-Siversky — what is known

The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported on the consequences of the new strikes.

According to him, this is a massive enemy attack on Novgorod-Siversky.

The Russians struck with "shaheeds" — about 20 flights. Four deaths are already known. All civilians — two men and two women. My condolences to the families. Vyacheslav Chaus Head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration

Photo: chernigivskaODA

According to the latest data, seven victims are known — these are those who have already sought medical help.

Among them is a child, a 10-year-old girl, who is being transported to the children's regional hospital. One of the injured is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition, Chaus said. Share

Photo: chernigivskaODA

In addition, it is noted that a lot of destruction has already been discovered in the city.