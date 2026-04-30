Russia massively attacked Odessa — there are 18 casualties and destruction

The enemy launched a strike on the night of April 30 against residential neighborhoods and civilian objects in various districts of Odessa. The greatest damage was recorded in the Primorsky district.

Russia attacked Odessa: 18 injured

This was announced by the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak.

...a high-rise building and a five-story residential building were damaged: large-scale fires broke out on the upper floors and roof, which rescuers managed to localize. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Odessa OVA

Private homes and residential buildings in the central part of the city were also damaged.

Social and commercial facilities were hit: a kindergarten building was significantly damaged, a shopping center, a hotel, and administrative buildings were damaged. Dozens of buses and cars were destroyed or damaged in several parking lots. Share

In the Khadzhibey district, hits were recorded on infrastructure facilities, warehouse buildings, and a garage cooperative.

16 people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy.

Two people are currently in intensive care in serious condition, with doctors fighting for their lives. One man was hospitalized in the trauma department. The other victims were provided with the necessary assistance on the spot or sent for outpatient treatment.

According to police, at least 18 people suffered various injuries.

Head of the Odessa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper noted that nine of the 18 victims have been hospitalized. All victims are being provided with necessary assistance.

Most of the enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of hits and falling debris.

Operational headquarters are working at the scene. All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences. Share

The State Emergency Service added that as a result of UAV hits, 5-story and 17-story apartments caught fire. A residential building in the private sector and a hotel next to it were also on fire.