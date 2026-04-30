Russia massively attacked Odessa — there are 18 casualties and destruction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia massively attacked Odessa — there are 18 casualties and destruction

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Odessa
Читати українською

The enemy launched a strike on the night of April 30 against residential neighborhoods and civilian objects in various districts of Odessa. The greatest damage was recorded in the Primorsky district.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out a significant attack on Odessa, causing 18 casualties and widespread destruction across the city.
  • The strike targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian objects, and infrastructure, resulting in damage to buildings, fires, and destruction of vehicles in parking lots.

Russia attacked Odessa: 18 injured

This was announced by the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak.

...a high-rise building and a five-story residential building were damaged: large-scale fires broke out on the upper floors and roof, which rescuers managed to localize.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Odessa OVA

Private homes and residential buildings in the central part of the city were also damaged.

Social and commercial facilities were hit: a kindergarten building was significantly damaged, a shopping center, a hotel, and administrative buildings were damaged. Dozens of buses and cars were destroyed or damaged in several parking lots.

In the Khadzhibey district, hits were recorded on infrastructure facilities, warehouse buildings, and a garage cooperative.

16 people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy.

Two people are currently in intensive care in serious condition, with doctors fighting for their lives. One man was hospitalized in the trauma department. The other victims were provided with the necessary assistance on the spot or sent for outpatient treatment.

According to police, at least 18 people suffered various injuries.

Head of the Odessa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper noted that nine of the 18 victims have been hospitalized. All victims are being provided with necessary assistance.

Most of the enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of hits and falling debris.

Operational headquarters are working at the scene. All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences.

The State Emergency Service added that as a result of UAV hits, 5-story and 17-story apartments caught fire. A residential building in the private sector and a hotel next to it were also on fire.

Fires broke out in warehouses, administrative and educational buildings, and dozens of buses and cars were destroyed and damaged by fire in parking lots and yards, and garages and outbuildings were on fire.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Zaporizhia and Odessa — one man killed, there is destruction
State Emergency Service
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia and Odessa - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2 people killed and 15 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa
Russia's attack on Odessa - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian strike on Odessa — number of casualties rises to 17
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?