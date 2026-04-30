Russia massively attacked Odessa — there are 18 casualties and destruction

The enemy launched a strike on the night of April 30 against residential neighborhoods and civilian objects in various districts of Odessa. The greatest damage was recorded in the Primorsky district.
Points of attention
- Russia carried out a significant attack on Odessa, causing 18 casualties and widespread destruction across the city.
- The strike targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian objects, and infrastructure, resulting in damage to buildings, fires, and destruction of vehicles in parking lots.
Russia attacked Odessa: 18 injured
This was announced by the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak.
Private homes and residential buildings in the central part of the city were also damaged.
In the Khadzhibey district, hits were recorded on infrastructure facilities, warehouse buildings, and a garage cooperative.
16 people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy.
Two people are currently in intensive care in serious condition, with doctors fighting for their lives. One man was hospitalized in the trauma department. The other victims were provided with the necessary assistance on the spot or sent for outpatient treatment.
According to police, at least 18 people suffered various injuries.
Head of the Odessa Regional State Administration Oleg Kiper noted that nine of the 18 victims have been hospitalized. All victims are being provided with necessary assistance.
Most of the enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of hits and falling debris.
The State Emergency Service added that as a result of UAV hits, 5-story and 17-story apartments caught fire. A residential building in the private sector and a hotel next to it were also on fire.
Fires broke out in warehouses, administrative and educational buildings, and dozens of buses and cars were destroyed and damaged by fire in parking lots and yards, and garages and outbuildings were on fire.
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