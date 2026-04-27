Russia massively attacked Odessa with drones — more than 10 injured

In Odessa, the number of victims of the nighttime Russian attack on April 27 has increased to 11 people.

Russia attacked Odessa: there are wounded

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper.

According to him, as of this morning, 11 people, including two children, were injured in a massive night attack on Odessa. All are receiving necessary medical assistance. Share

In three districts of the city, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged: a hotel, a funicular, and warehouses. The windows in many buildings were broken.

The port area also suffered damage.

Operational headquarters have been deployed on the ground. All specialized and municipal services are working to eliminate the consequences, Kiper noted.