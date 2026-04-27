Russia massively attacked Odessa with drones — more than 10 injured

In Odessa, the number of victims of the nighttime Russian attack on April 27 has increased to 11 people.
Points of attention
- On the night of April 27, Russia launched a massive attack on Odessa.
- As of 9 am, 11 people were reported injured.
Russia attacked Odessa: there are wounded
This was announced by the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper.
In three districts of the city, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged: a hotel, a funicular, and warehouses. The windows in many buildings were broken.
The port area also suffered damage.
Operational headquarters have been deployed on the ground. All specialized and municipal services are working to eliminate the consequences, Kiper noted.
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