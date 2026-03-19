Russia massively attacked Odessa with drones — there is destruction and casualties
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Ukraine
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Russia massively attacked Odessa with drones — there is destruction and casualties

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odesa
Читати українською

Russian occupiers massively attacked Odessa with drones on the night of March 19. As a result of enemy shelling, more than a dozen houses and a university dormitory were damaged in the city, and three people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers conducted a drone attack on Odessa, damaging residential buildings and a university dormitory, leading to casualties and injuries to civilians.
  • Three areas of Odessa, including Primorsky, Kyivsky, and Khadzhibeysky, were significantly affected by the enemy attack, with numerous buildings damaged and people injured.

Odesa was under attack by drones: what were the consequences?

Three districts were affected by the enemy attack: Primorsky, Kyivsky, and Khadzhibeysky. In each of them, houses were damaged and there were other consequences, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odessa MVA.

Damage was recorded to 12 residential buildings in the Primorsky district. Two injured people were taken to the hospital. Currently, municipal services are clearing the surrounding areas and closing window openings.

An operational headquarters is operating on site, where residents have already received more than 20 consultations on further actions and assistance.

In the Kyiv district, a 22-story residential building and a university dormitory were damaged by a Russian attack. A total of 180 windows were broken.

Odesa after the drone attack

Partial destruction of a two-story building was recorded in the Khadzhibey district.

Utility workers have already cleaned the area around the house and closed the damaged windows. The process of drawing up inspection reports based on residents' requests is ongoing.

The head of the OVA, Oleg Kiper, also commented on the Russian night attack. He confirmed the fire, the destruction, information about three victims, and also reported in detail about one of the hits and spoke about the attack on a utility company and damaged cars.

One of the "Shaheeds" hit a high-rise building — several apartments, the facade and glazing of the building were partially destroyed. The territory of a utility company was also hit, some equipment and 11 vehicles were damaged.

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