Russia massively attacked Sumy region with drones — there are dead and wounded

On the morning of June 11, Russia launches drone strikes on communities in Sumy Oblast. Unfortunately, there are deaths and injuries.

Russia attacks Sumy region: there are dead and wounded

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

Early this morning, a Russian drone targeted a residential building in the Znob-Novgorod community. The impact caused a fire. Unfortunately, a 67-year-old woman died. She would have turned 68 next week. Sincere condolences to her family and friends. Share

The deceased's two young grandchildren were also in the house. The children were taken to the hospital for examination. They were not initially reported to have suffered serious injuries.

All circumstances and consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Also, the enemy has been intensively attacking the Konotop community since night. There are hits on civilian infrastructure facilities. A fire broke out at the site of the Russian UAV strike. Previously, one person was killed, two others were injured.

Russia also carried out a massive drone attack on Konotop. Four people are currently known to have been injured.

Two women and two men are in the hospital. The injured have significant body burns. The condition of the injured is moderate to severe. All are receiving the necessary medical care. Share

Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin added that a 42-year-old woman died in the city as a result of a Russian attack.