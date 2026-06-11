Russia massively attacked Sumy region with drones — there are dead and wounded

On the morning of June 11, Russia launches drone strikes on communities in Sumy Oblast. Unfortunately, there are deaths and injuries.
Points of attention
- Russia carried out massive drone attacks on communities in Sumy region, resulting in deaths and injuries of residents.
- Multiple casualties were reported in Znob-Novgorod and Konotop, including a 67-year-old woman who tragically lost her life.
Russia attacks Sumy region: there are dead and wounded
This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.
The deceased's two young grandchildren were also in the house. The children were taken to the hospital for examination. They were not initially reported to have suffered serious injuries.
All circumstances and consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Also, the enemy has been intensively attacking the Konotop community since night. There are hits on civilian infrastructure facilities. A fire broke out at the site of the Russian UAV strike. Previously, one person was killed, two others were injured.
Russia also carried out a massive drone attack on Konotop. Four people are currently known to have been injured.
Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin added that a 42-year-old woman died in the city as a result of a Russian attack.
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