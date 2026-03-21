Russia massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drone — there are dead and wounded
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Russia massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drone — there are dead and wounded

Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

The Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region on March 21. Two people were killed and five were injured as a result of the shelling.

Points of attention

  • Russian army conducted a large-scale drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two deaths and five injuries.
  • More than 30 drone strikes were reported on district centers and communities, leading to significant infrastructure damage and casualties.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: there are victims

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha. It is noted that during the day, the Russians attacked two districts of the region with drones more than 30 times.

In Nikopol region, the district center, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities were affected. Infrastructure, private houses, shops were damaged. Five people were injured. A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Boys aged 7 and 18 and a 45-year-old woman are also in the hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. A 46-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In the Synelnyky district, the Mykolaiv and Vasylkiv communities were under attack. Cars were burned, homes were damaged. Two men died as a result of Russian strikes.

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