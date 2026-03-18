Russia massively attacks Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles 5-6 times a month — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia carries out at least 5-6 massive strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure every month; at the same time, the Russian Federation is using more and more ballistic missiles.

Russia has increased the number of massive missile strikes on Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this during a joint media briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

Today, with the Prime Minister, we paid significant attention to the protection of the sky, to what was a difficult winter in Ukraine. Russia's war against Ukraine continues and continues as fiercely as before. In fact, at least five or six times a month, the Russians launch massive strikes on our infrastructure. Drones and missiles arrive every day. They strike at the energy sector, at Ukrainian cities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Russia allows itself to use more ballistics than before.

And these are only dozens of ballistic missiles per month, plus a significant number of cruise missiles and more destructive drones. Therefore, strengthening air defense and providing air defense systems with missiles is a necessity.

Zelensky is confident that the need for missiles is constant. He noted that, based on previous meetings, Spain has significantly supported the protection of Ukrainian skies.

The Head of State of Ukraine recalled that he began his visit with a Spanish defense enterprise, and emphasized that cooperation with Spanish companies continues for the technological development of the defense forces of both countries. According to him, Ukraine is ready to help with its experience gained during the war. The defense industry of Spain, according to Zelensky, is able to supply Ukraine with the necessary shells, radars, and equipment. Share

The President also informed that today Ukraine and Spain signed new defense agreements. The parties also continue to interact in the humanitarian, diplomatic, and economic spheres.