Russia massively shelled Kherson — 13 citizens injured

The occupiers shelled Kherson several times on the morning of March 14. As of 4:00 p.m., 13 people were reported injured.

Russia attacks Kherson: 13 injured

At around 9:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, three women, aged 50, 47, and 78, suffered concussions, blast, and closed head injuries. They were in an apartment at the time of the attack.

The injured were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

At around 10:00, three children were injured due to Russian shelling of the central part of Kherson.

A 12-year-old girl and two boys, ages 11 and 13, suffered blast injuries and acute stress reactions. The youngest child was also diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the head. They are currently hospitalized.

In addition, a woman who was trapped inside a house destroyed by shelling was rescued.

At around 11:00 a.m., Russians shelled the central part of Kherson. A 57-year-old man and three women, ages 55, 51, and 59, were injured in the attack in one of the apartments.

They suffered contusions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Share

Less than an hour later, at around 11:50, the occupiers struck the center of Kherson again. As a result of another enemy strike, a 67-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man suffered contusions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, and the man was treated on the spot by medics.

At around 2:30 p.m., the occupation forces covered the Korabelny district of Kherson with fire. A 72-year-old man was hit by the enemy attack. He had previously received an explosive injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Doctors are currently examining him and providing him with assistance.