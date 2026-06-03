Russia massively shelled the Kherson region — 5 dead and 19 injured

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor's office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on June 3, the Russian military carried out an air strike and also shelled the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs. 5 people died and 19 were injured.
Points of attention
- The Kherson region is under continuous shelling by Russian troops, which has resulted in the deaths of 5 people and the injury of 19 civilians.
- The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes based on the facts of air strikes and artillery shelling by Russian troops.
Almost continuous attacks: civilians killed in Kherson region from enemy shelling
As of 5:30 p.m., five people were reported dead and 19 injured as a result of the Russian aggression.
Among the injured is a 17-year-old boy.
Four civilians died as a result of artillery shelling of Belozerka, Komyshany, and Priozerne. Another person was fatally injured in Kherson due to a drone attack.
Another 15 people were injured to varying degrees by Russian drones in the territories of Kherson, Myrolyubivka, and near the village of Vysoke.
In addition, private and apartment buildings, a dormitory, an administrative building, a hospital, and vehicles were damaged.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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