Russia may "test" Europe's defense capabilities — when exactly
Source:  Rheinische Post

Western intelligence agencies are warning of the risk of a Russian attack on the European Union. This could happen after 2028.

Russia may attack the EU after 2028

This was stated by the head of the EU foreign policy department, Kaia Kallas.

"Many of our national intelligence services inform us that Russia could test the EU's defense capabilities in three to five years ," Kallas said during an event organized by the European Defense Agency in Brussels.

She added that the EU should not only spend money to prevent war, but also be prepared for the corresponding scenario.

Europe's failure to invest in military capacity also sends a dangerous signal to the aggressor... Weakness invites it," Kallas explained.

NATO assessed the current capabilities of the Russian army

Media representatives asked the American general how events on the front might develop during 2025.

According to Kavola, he is not worried that "Ukraine might suddenly lose."

I don't see the potential for a massive breakthrough (by the Russians. — ed.). And this is not a political, but a military vision. This is due to (the situation. — ed.) on both sides — the effective defense that the Ukrainians are putting up, but also the difficulties for the Russian side to create significant offensive forces to carry out a potential breakthrough, — said Christopher Cavoli.

The general also predicted that there would not be many more small offensive actions on the battlefield during the year.

According to Kavola, they are truly exhausting for the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

The NATO representative emphasized that this is also indicated by the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin involved North Korean soldiers in the war.

According to the general, there will continue to be "tension between the desire to attack and the lack of manpower on the part of the Russians."

None
None
None
