Western intelligence agencies are warning of the risk of a Russian attack on the European Union. This could happen after 2028.
Russia may attack the EU after 2028
This was stated by the head of the EU foreign policy department, Kaia Kallas.
She added that the EU should not only spend money to prevent war, but also be prepared for the corresponding scenario.
NATO assessed the current capabilities of the Russian army
Media representatives asked the American general how events on the front might develop during 2025.
According to Kavola, he is not worried that "Ukraine might suddenly lose."
The general also predicted that there would not be many more small offensive actions on the battlefield during the year.
According to Kavola, they are truly exhausting for the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.
The NATO representative emphasized that this is also indicated by the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin involved North Korean soldiers in the war.
According to the general, there will continue to be "tension between the desire to attack and the lack of manpower on the part of the Russians."
