Russia must stop strikes — Zelenskyy announced conditions for starting negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 30 declared Ukraine's readiness for negotiations with Russia in any format, and emphasized the need for a complete ceasefire for a period of at least 30 days.

First there must be an unconditional ceasefire — Zelenskyy

On April 30, during a meeting with the Foreign Minister and Defense Minister of Luxembourg, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need for a complete unconditional ceasefire for a sufficient period of time, at least 30 days.

We must stop the strikes, stop the killings, and then seek a solution through negotiations. We are ready for any format of conversation. Russia must stop the strikes and the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky also informed that the meeting discussed support for Ukraine and interaction in Europe.

In addition, the president reported that the Ukrainian side is currently preparing for negotiations that will take place in the near future.

Today there was quite a lot of technical work with our partners — diplomatic work first of all. We are preparing meetings, preparing negotiations that will take place in the near future. Security is a priority.

By the way, on April 29, the Kremlin stated that a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine was impossible without prior settlement of all details.