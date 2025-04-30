Russia must stop strikes — Zelenskyy announced conditions for starting negotiations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia must stop strikes — Zelenskyy announced conditions for starting negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 30 declared Ukraine's readiness for negotiations with Russia in any format, and emphasized the need for a complete ceasefire for a period of at least 30 days.

Points of attention

  • We are ready for any format of conversation. Russia must stop the strikes and the war, Zelensky said.
  • Security is a priority, the president believes.

First there must be an unconditional ceasefire — Zelenskyy

On April 30, during a meeting with the Foreign Minister and Defense Minister of Luxembourg, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need for a complete unconditional ceasefire for a sufficient period of time, at least 30 days.

We must stop the strikes, stop the killings, and then seek a solution through negotiations. We are ready for any format of conversation. Russia must stop the strikes and the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky also informed that the meeting discussed support for Ukraine and interaction in Europe.

In addition, the president reported that the Ukrainian side is currently preparing for negotiations that will take place in the near future.

Today there was quite a lot of technical work with our partners — diplomatic work first of all. We are preparing meetings, preparing negotiations that will take place in the near future. Security is a priority.

By the way, on April 29, the Kremlin stated that a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine was impossible without prior settlement of all details.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the War. Who Will Negotiate with Putin on behalf of Europe?
Macron may represent Europe in talks with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine-US talks in London — what is known so far
What can Ukraine and the US agree on?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ministerial peace talks on Ukraine in London cancelled
What is known about the cancellation of peace talks?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?