Russia needs to stop playing with diplomacy and end the war — Zelenskyy

As of now, no one knows what Russian representatives are going to bring to the next "peace" talks in Istanbul. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for Russia to stop playing with diplomacy and commit to achieving peace.
- Ongoing diplomatic efforts between Ukraine, Europe, and the US are aimed at ending the war with Russia.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for meaningful diplomatic steps and serious negotiations to establish a lasting ceasefire.
It is unknown what the Russians are going to Istanbul with, — Zelenskyy
The Head of State said that Ukraine is currently preparing for new diplomatic steps together with partners in Europe and the United States. In particular, the Ukrainian side is in daily contact with everyone "who can make diplomacy meaningful."
Zelenskyy added that he spoke about this issue yesterday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He stressed that everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and a ceasefire to be achieved in Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine also expressed hope that the US "will be decisive on the issue of sanctions to help peace."
Recall that direct negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on ending the war took place in Istanbul on May 16. During this meeting, the parties agreed to exchange prisoners in a 1,000-for-1,000 format (which has already been done), as well as to present their options for a possible ceasefire.
Ukraine is ready for further negotiations with Russia. However, before the meeting, it wants to receive a so-called "memorandum" from Moscow about a possible ceasefire.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-