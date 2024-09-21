According to the results of the investigation, the Ukrainian law enforcement officers established the type of weapons and units of the Russian troops that fired at representatives of the Red Cross in the Donetsk region on September 12. Evidence has been collected that these hostile actions were deliberate.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian law enforcement officers established that Russia deliberately shelled the Red Cross mission in Donetsk region on September 12, using artillery systems and attack drones.
- Evidence points to the intentional nature of the attack, with the involvement of Russian troops confirmed in this heinous act, resulting in casualties of three Red Cross workers killed and two injured.
- The pre-trial investigation highlights the deliberate nature of the attack, with artillery shells and attack drones used to target ICRC vehicles, indicating a war crime committed by the Russian army.
- The Prosecutor General's Office revealed details of the attack, linking Russian artillery units located in the area controlled by Russian troops to the intentional shelling of the ICRC vehicles, sparking criminal proceedings for violations of laws and customs of war.
- In response to the tragic incident, the Defense Council of the Donetsk region implemented preventive measures to ensure the safety of humanitarian missions in frontline communities, reflecting the ongoing tensions and dangers faced in the region.
Russia deliberately fired at ICRC vehicles in Donetsk region
On September 12, the Russian army committed another war crime in Donetsk region.
This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.
As a result of the shelling, five workers of the Red Cross were injured.
Three men died immediately at the scene of the attack. Two of their colleagues suffered shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries.
The law enforcement officers established two places of impact of artillery shells and one place of impact of an attack drone.
Fragments of the mentioned ammunition and the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle were removed from the scene.
According to the results of the investigation, inspection of the scene, examinations and questioning of witnesses, it was established that the artillery shelling was carried out by two high-explosive artillery shells of 152 mm caliber and unmanned barrage ammunition "Lancet", which is in service only with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
Taking into account the traces of damage to the surrounding buildings and cars, as well as the recorded locations of ammunition hits, the direction of the flight was determined in advance. According to the investigation, the firing positions of the artillery units were probably located in the area of the village. Yagidne, Bakhmut District, Donetsk Oblast, is a territory temporarily occupied by Russian troops.
According to the OGP, the 1065th Artillery Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division and the Artillery Unit of the 200th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade are participating in the hostilities in the territory from which the shot was fired.
The specified units of the Russians are armed with artillery systems for firing 152 mm projectiles and Lancet attack drones.
The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings continues.
On September 18, in order to prevent similar incidents of shelling and the possible death of people during the delivery of humanitarian aid, a decision of the Defense Council of the Donetsk region put into effect a ban on the movement of representatives of charitable organizations in the frontline communities of the region without the appropriate approval of the regional military administration.
Russia struck Red Cross trucks
On September 12, Russia attacked Virolyubivka in Donetsk region. Ular arrived on the cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Three full-time employees of the ICRC were killed, two were wounded.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
As of now, it is known about two wounded people — they are being provided with all the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, three people were killed by this Russian strike. My condolences to family and friends.
Zelenskyi said that everything is absolutely obvious in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine: Russia carries evil, Ukraine protects life.
