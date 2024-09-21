Russia planned to shell the Red Cross mission in Donetsk region

According to the results of the investigation, the Ukrainian law enforcement officers established the type of weapons and units of the Russian troops that fired at representatives of the Red Cross in the Donetsk region on September 12. Evidence has been collected that these hostile actions were deliberate.

On September 12, the Russian army committed another war crime in Donetsk region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The troops of the Russian Federation struck three vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross with barrel artillery in the village of Virolyubivka of the Kostyantynivka territorial community during the distribution of humanitarian aid. Share

As a result of the shelling, five workers of the Red Cross were injured.

Three men died immediately at the scene of the attack. Two of their colleagues suffered shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings initiated on the grounds of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional homicide (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Share

The law enforcement officers established two places of impact of artillery shells and one place of impact of an attack drone.

Fragments of the mentioned ammunition and the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle were removed from the scene.

According to the results of the investigation, inspection of the scene, examinations and questioning of witnesses, it was established that the artillery shelling was carried out by two high-explosive artillery shells of 152 mm caliber and unmanned barrage ammunition "Lancet", which is in service only with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

According to Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, “the 152 mm projectiles were used in tandem with a drone that has a laser range finder and independently detects and engages the target. This not only explains the wreckage of the Lancet UAV found at the scene, but also indicates the deliberate nature of the attack on vehicles and personnel of the International Committee of the Red Cross." Share

Taking into account the traces of damage to the surrounding buildings and cars, as well as the recorded locations of ammunition hits, the direction of the flight was determined in advance. According to the investigation, the firing positions of the artillery units were probably located in the area of the village. Yagidne, Bakhmut District, Donetsk Oblast, is a territory temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

According to the OGP, the 1065th Artillery Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division and the Artillery Unit of the 200th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade are participating in the hostilities in the territory from which the shot was fired.

The specified units of the Russians are armed with artillery systems for firing 152 mm projectiles and Lancet attack drones.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings continues.

On September 18, in order to prevent similar incidents of shelling and the possible death of people during the delivery of humanitarian aid, a decision of the Defense Council of the Donetsk region put into effect a ban on the movement of representatives of charitable organizations in the frontline communities of the region without the appropriate approval of the regional military administration.

On September 12, Russia attacked Virolyubivka in Donetsk region. Ular arrived on the cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Three full-time employees of the ICRC were killed, two were wounded.

Another Russian war crime. Today, the occupier attacked the vehicles of the humanitarian mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk region. Share

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As of now, it is known about two wounded people — they are being provided with all the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, three people were killed by this Russian strike. My condolences to family and friends.

Zelenskyi said that everything is absolutely obvious in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine: Russia carries evil, Ukraine protects life.