Construction of power transmission lines from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to other temporarily occupied territories continues. A new main line has been recorded in the Mariupol district of the Donetsk region.

Russia is going to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its energy system

This was reported by the former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryuschenko (head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation" project).

According to him, a product pipeline distribution node along with a compressor station was built on one of the sites from February to May 2025.

In another section, the connection to the network is completed.

If the Zaporizhzhia NPP is not already included in the Russian energy system, then it has only a few weeks left.

In addition, Russian media accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of allegedly striking the roof of the training building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with a reactor hall simulator.

As in other cases with fake accusations of shelling the ZNPP against Ukraine, the Russians do not provide evidence, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine emphasized.

The IAEA announced the third strike on the Zaporizhzhia NPP training center in a year. Observers reported automatic firing lines and emphasized a direct threat to nuclear safety.