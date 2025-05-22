Russia plans to connect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to its energy system — when exactly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia plans to connect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to its energy system — when exactly

Zaporizhzhia NPP
Читати українською
Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

Construction of power transmission lines from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to other temporarily occupied territories continues. A new main line has been recorded in the Mariupol district of the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russia's plan to connect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to its energy system poses a serious threat to Ukraine and nuclear safety.
  • The ongoing construction of power transmission lines from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to other temporarily occupied territories indicates Russia's strategic move.
  • The fake accusations spread by Russian media regarding shelling incidents at the Zaporizhzhia NPP raise concerns about disinformation tactics.

Russia is going to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its energy system

This was reported by the former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryuschenko (head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation" project).

According to him, a product pipeline distribution node along with a compressor station was built on one of the sites from February to May 2025.

In another section, the connection to the network is completed.

If the Zaporizhzhia NPP is not already included in the Russian energy system, then it has only a few weeks left.

In addition, Russian media accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of allegedly striking the roof of the training building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with a reactor hall simulator.

As in other cases with fake accusations of shelling the ZNPP against Ukraine, the Russians do not provide evidence, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine emphasized.

The IAEA announced the third strike on the Zaporizhzhia NPP training center in a year. Observers reported automatic firing lines and emphasized a direct threat to nuclear safety.

At the same time, the international organization did not name who exactly is launching drones at the Zaporizhia NPP.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation shut down the power line at the occupied ZNPP — there is a threat of a blackout
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
The Russian Federation shut down the power line at the occupied ZNPP — there is a threat of a blackout
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The ZNPP was on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
The ZNPP was on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The CCD debunked the Russian fake about Ukraine's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?