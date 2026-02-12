Russia purposefully struck at Ukraine's heat-generating facilities at night — Kuleba

On the night of February 12, the Russians carried out another shelling of Ukraine's heat-generating facilities; Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa, in particular, were hit.
Points of attention
Russia struck Ukraine's heat-generating facilities on the night of February 12
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.
Thus, in Kyiv, heat-generating facilities have again become the enemy's target. As a result of this attack, heat supply has been suspended for about 2,600 residential buildings in several districts of the city. Another 1,100 buildings remain without heat due to previous massive shelling and damage to the Darnytsia CHP. Water supply and sewage are working.
In Odessa, about 300,000 people were left without water supply due to a power outage. Almost 200 houses were left without heat. Work is underway to launch the systems, and where possible, backup power sources are being used.
In Dnipro, as a result of a massive attack, heat supply was cut off for 10,000 subscribers. An alternative source of heat supply has been launched. Block-modular boiler houses for social institutions are being launched.
