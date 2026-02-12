Russia purposefully struck at Ukraine's heat-generating facilities at night — Kuleba
Russia purposefully struck at Ukraine's heat-generating facilities at night — Kuleba

Odessa
On the night of February 12, the Russians carried out another shelling of Ukraine's heat-generating facilities; Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa, in particular, were hit.

  • Russia's deliberate attacks on Ukraine's heat-generating facilities are violating international norms and threatening the lives and comfort of citizens.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba revealed the night of February 12 strikes on Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa, disrupting heat supply for thousands of residents and damaging energy infrastructure.

Russia struck Ukraine's heat-generating facilities on the night of February 12

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

This night, Russia again targeted Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure. Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Sumy, and other regions were hit by massive strikes.

Thus, in Kyiv, heat-generating facilities have again become the enemy's target. As a result of this attack, heat supply has been suspended for about 2,600 residential buildings in several districts of the city. Another 1,100 buildings remain without heat due to previous massive shelling and damage to the Darnytsia CHP. Water supply and sewage are working.

Russian attack on Odessa region

In Odessa, about 300,000 people were left without water supply due to a power outage. Almost 200 houses were left without heat. Work is underway to launch the systems, and where possible, backup power sources are being used.

In Dnipro, as a result of a massive attack, heat supply was cut off for 10,000 subscribers. An alternative source of heat supply has been launched. Block-modular boiler houses for social institutions are being launched.

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's new attack on Odessa and the region - what are the consequences?
Russian attack on Odessa — first victim known

