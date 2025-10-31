Russia shelled a market in Kherson with artillery — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
Kherson MBA
Kherson
Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the morning of October 31, resulting in the death of two people and the injury of 10 people.

  • Russian artillery shelling in Kherson led to the tragic deaths of two residents and injuries to several individuals.
  • The incident occurred in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, resulting in casualties and severe harm to civilians.
  • The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the deadly attack by enemy troops.

Russia killed two Kherson residents at the market

One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson OVA.

It is noted that a 56-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She died at the scene.

Later, it became known about the death of another resident of Kherson as a result of enemy shelling of the Dnipro district.

As noted, a 51-year-old man was fatally wounded in his own home.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office also reported that, according to the investigation, on October 31, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the occupiers once again carried out massive artillery shelling of Kherson.

The MVA clarified that a 43-year-old man received a mine-blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs. A 60-year-old Kherson woman received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her right forearm, she was provided with assistance on the spot. A 55-year-old woman received a concussion, blast and closed craniocerebral injuries.

A 63-year-old woman also went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, contusion, and eye injuries.

Two more victims of Russian strikes on Kherson's Dnipro district were taken to hospital.

The women, aged 62 and 63, were hospitalized with mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

