Russia shelled Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region — three killed

On the morning of April 28, Russian occupation forces struck the village of Novoekonomichesky, Pokrovsky District, Donetsk Region, and killed three civilians there.
Points of attention
- Russia struck the private sector of the village of Novoekonomichne.
- A couple aged 76 and 78 and a 47-year-old man were killed in the shelling.
As noted, the impact occurred around 04:00.
The troops of the aggressor state struck the private sector of the village of Novoekonomichne.
A couple aged 76 and 78 died as a result of the shelling.
A 47-year-old local resident also suffered life-threatening injuries. The civilians were in their homes during the attack by the occupiers.
Homes in the village were also damaged.
