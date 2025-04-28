Russia shelled Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region — three killed
Russia shelled Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region — three killed

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Donetsk region
On the morning of April 28, Russian occupation forces struck the village of Novoekonomichesky, Pokrovsky District, Donetsk Region, and killed three civilians there.

Points of attention

  • Russia struck the private sector of the village of Novoekonomichne.
  • A couple aged 76 and 78 and a 47-year-old man were killed in the shelling.

Russia killed three civilians in Novoekonomichesky

As noted, the impact occurred around 04:00.

The troops of the aggressor state struck the private sector of the village of Novoekonomichne.

A couple aged 76 and 78 died as a result of the shelling.

A 47-year-old local resident also suffered life-threatening injuries. The civilians were in their homes during the attack by the occupiers.

Homes in the village were also damaged.

Prosecutors are currently determining the type of weapon.

