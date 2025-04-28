Russia shelled Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region — three killed

On the morning of April 28, Russian occupation forces struck the village of Novoekonomichesky, Pokrovsky District, Donetsk Region, and killed three civilians there.

As noted, the impact occurred around 04:00.

The troops of the aggressor state struck the private sector of the village of Novoekonomichne.

A couple aged 76 and 78 died as a result of the shelling.

A 47-year-old local resident also suffered life-threatening injuries. The civilians were in their homes during the attack by the occupiers.

Homes in the village were also damaged.