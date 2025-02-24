Russia shelled Sumy region — one person dead and one injured

On February 24, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in border communities in the Sumy region.
Points of attention
- On February 24, one person was killed and five were injured in Sumy region as a result of shelling by Russian troops.
- The occupiers shelled border communities in the village of Myropillya, Sumy district, and a farm in the village of Shevchenkove, Velykopysarivska community, Okhtyr district.
- Those injured in the shelling were a 69-year-old retired couple and two other people, and a 44-year-old worker was killed.
Russia shelled the border areas of Sumy region: there are casualties
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region.
On February 24, 2025, during the day, the occupiers fired various types of weapons at border communities in the Sumy region. According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the village of Myropillya, Sumy district. A pensioner couple, both 69 years old, and a 71-year-old man were injured.
The occupiers also shelled a farm in the village of Shevchenkove, Velykopysarivska community, Okhtyrsky district, with artillery. A 44-year-old worker was killed and two others were wounded.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-