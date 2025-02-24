Russia shelled Sumy region — one person dead and one injured

On February 24, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in border communities in the Sumy region.

Russia shelled the border areas of Sumy region: there are casualties

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region.

On February 24, 2025, during the day, the occupiers fired various types of weapons at border communities in the Sumy region. According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the village of Myropillya, Sumy district. A pensioner couple, both 69 years old, and a 71-year-old man were injured.

The occupiers also shelled a farm in the village of Shevchenkove, Velykopysarivska community, Okhtyrsky district, with artillery. A 44-year-old worker was killed and two others were wounded.