Russia shelled three settlements in Donetsk region — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian occupiers shelled several settlements in Donetsk region on May 5. One person was killed and six others were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian forces shelled three settlements in Donetsk region, causing casualties and injuries.
- Among the wounded are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, emphasizing the severity of the attacks on civilians.
- Official statements urge residents, especially parents, to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine due to escalating violence.
Russia shelled three settlements in Donetsk region
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
According to Filashkin, the village of Novoekonomichne and the cities of Myrnograd and Novodonetsk came under Russian shelling today.
Among the wounded in Novodonetske are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.
In addition, today the regional authorities have established information regarding 5 people whom the Russians killed yesterday during their attacks.
It is noted that 4 people aged 47 to 68 died in the Roza Pokrovska community. Another person who died yesterday was a 40-year-old resident of Myrnograd.
