Russia shelled three settlements in Donetsk region — one person was killed and one was injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia shelled three settlements in Donetsk region — one person was killed and one was injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Myrnograd
Читати українською

Russian occupiers shelled several settlements in Donetsk region on May 5. One person was killed and six others were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces shelled three settlements in Donetsk region, causing casualties and injuries.
  • Among the wounded are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, emphasizing the severity of the attacks on civilians.
  • Official statements urge residents, especially parents, to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine due to escalating violence.

Russia shelled three settlements in Donetsk region

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

According to Filashkin, the village of Novoekonomichne and the cities of Myrnograd and Novodonetsk came under Russian shelling today.

Russians killed one person in Novoekonomichesky, Grodno community, wounded three people in Myrnograd, and three more in Novodonetske.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OVA

Among the wounded in Novodonetske are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

In addition, today the regional authorities have established information regarding 5 people whom the Russians killed yesterday during their attacks.

It is noted that 4 people aged 47 to 68 died in the Roza Pokrovska community. Another person who died yesterday was a 40-year-old resident of Myrnograd.

Once again, I call on all civilians, especially parents with children: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! — Filashkin urged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Mirnograd and Rozlyv in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled a high-rise building in Myrnograd — one person was killed
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia shelled a high-rise building in Myrnograd — one person was killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Myrnograd in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Myrnograd

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?