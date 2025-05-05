Russia shelled three settlements in Donetsk region — one person was killed and one was injured

Russian occupiers shelled several settlements in Donetsk region on May 5. One person was killed and six others were injured.

Russia shelled three settlements in Donetsk region

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

According to Filashkin, the village of Novoekonomichne and the cities of Myrnograd and Novodonetsk came under Russian shelling today.

Russians killed one person in Novoekonomichesky, Grodno community, wounded three people in Myrnograd, and three more in Novodonetske. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OVA

Among the wounded in Novodonetske are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

In addition, today the regional authorities have established information regarding 5 people whom the Russians killed yesterday during their attacks.

It is noted that 4 people aged 47 to 68 died in the Roza Pokrovska community. Another person who died yesterday was a 40-year-old resident of Myrnograd.