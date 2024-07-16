Russia spreads fake news about alleged Ukraine's preparation of assassination on Orban

Russian propaganda spreads a fake that Ukrainian special services were allegedly preparing an assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before his trip to Moscow.

Russian propagandists created a fake on a popular socio-political website

Propagandists published an audio recording of the conversation, which allegedly took place between the curator and the perpetrator of the attack, as "evidence".

To spread this fake news, the Russians created a fake Demokrata, a popular socio-political website in Hungary. The editor-in-chief of the publication has already confirmed the fact of forgery.

These propaganda efforts are aimed at creating an information picture favorable to Moscow in order to achieve its strategic goals. With such accusations, Russia is trying to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the world community in order to undermine the support of our country from its Western partners, the post says. Share

The CCD added that the enemy wants to sow discord and mistrust among European states and weaken the European Union with this fake.

Russian propagandists spread a fake about the creation of a "Ukrainian government in exile"

Referring to an article by former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt in Foreign Policy magazine, the propagandists claim that if the current President Volodymyr Zelenskyi loses the war with Russia, the West will form a government of Ukraine in exile, which will be placed in Warsaw or elsewhere in Central Europe.

In fact, in the article, the European politician describes his vision of a gloomy scenario in the case of the hypothetical implementation of the calls of individual politicians to reduce aid to Ukraine.

The point of the article is that Ukraine in particular and all of Europe in general will face tragic consequences, which will have to be answered by European countries, emphasized the Center for Strategic Communications and added: