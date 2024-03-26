The Russians are trying to justify their missile strikes on Kyiv's civilian infrastructure with photoshops.

Russia's propaganda spreads misinformation about the HQ hit in Kyiv

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine denied the statement spread by the Russians that they destroyed the public defense headquarters in Kyiv with rockets in the morning.

This is stated in the CCD statement on Telegram.

The Russians are spreading a fake that during the morning missile attack, the headquarters of the public defense, which was allegedly located near the dormitory of the Academy named after M. Boychuk. In fact, there is no civil defense headquarters near the hostel, as confirmed by Google maps.

At the same time, a photo of the impact moon, falsified by the Russians, was made public with a link to Google maps.

The Center for Combating Disinformation notes that by generating such fakes in Photoshop, the enemy is trying to justify its insidious attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv

On March 25, Russian troops launched two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from Crimea.

The explosions in the city rang out almost simultaneously with the air-raid alarm. Currently, it is known that 10 people were injured in the attack.

As a result of a missile attack on the capital, a multi-story non-residential building was damaged in the Pecherskyi district, and rescue operations are still ongoing there; two private houses were damaged in the Solomyanskyi district; in Darnytskyi — debris falling on the territory of private buildings.