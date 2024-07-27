Russia staged a showdown with the Pentagon over the "secret operation of Ukraine"

As American journalists managed to find out, the new head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andriy Belousov, called the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, a few weeks ago to complain about the "Ukrainian secret operation" against Russia.

Russia is panicking again because of Ukraine's successful actions in the rear

Insiders of the publication say that Austin received an "unusual request" from Belousov about wanting to talk on the phone.

On July 12, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation complained to his American colleague that his team discovered a "secret operation of Ukraine" against Russia.

Moscow is convinced that it was carried out with the permission of the States.

Did the Pentagon know about this conspiracy, and that it could lead to aggravation of tensions between Moscow and Washington? Belousov asked Austin. Share

According to journalists, the Pentagon leadership was surprised by Belousov's complaint and did not know about such an operation.

But whatever Belousov said, all three officials (Pentagon — ed.) said that it was taken quite seriously, that the Americans contacted the Ukrainians and said, basically, if you're thinking about doing something like that, don't do it, — writes the publication. Share

Ukraine conducts many of its large-scale operations without coordination with its allies

As the journalists note, despite Ukraine's strong dependence on the United States for military, intelligence and diplomatic support, Kyiv does not always share its plans for military operations with the United States, especially those directed against Russian facilities behind enemy lines.

For example, it is about:

an attack on the Russian air base on the western coast of Crimea;

the truck explosion that destroyed part of the bridge across the Kerch Strait;

drone strikes deep into the territory of Russia.

The publication draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian officials refused to comment on this issue.

The Kremlin also declined to comment, and the Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.