Russia strikes suburbs of Poltava, people under the rubble are reported

Updated at 15:55. Local military administration reported that at least nine people were injured.

What is known about the Russian attack on Poltava

According to Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA , preliminary information indicates that the enemy hit the civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district.

According to Pronin, there are victims, and people may be under the rubble of the building.

It should be noted that before this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a high-speed target through Sumy region in the direction of Poltava region,

Previous attacks by the Russian Federation on the Poltava region

On June 7, a private house was destroyed in the Poltava district as a result of enemy shelling. The rescuers pulled out a woman from under the rubble, who, unfortunately, died in the hospital from her injuries.

In general, on the night of June 7, Russian terrorists resorted to another massive shelling on the territory of Ukraine. For strikes, the enemy used Tu-95MS bombers and Shahed-131/136 type drones.

The UAVs were launched from the Russian regions of Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimea. In general, the enemy used: