Three women injured after Russian attack bus in Sumy region

On June 14, Russian troops used a drone to attack a bus in the Shostka district of the Sumy region. There were people in public transport, three women were injured.

The Russian army attacked a bus in Sumy region with a drone

Today, June 14, in the morning, the Russians, using an FPV drone, fired at a social bus in the Esman community of Shostkay district.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) reports this.

As noted in RMA, more than 20 people were on the bus.

Previously, three women received injuries of varying degrees of severity. The injured were given medical assistance.

All passengers of the bus were evacuated. The consequences of an enemy attack are clarified.

Russian drone attacks in Ukraine

Russian troops constantly attack the local population with drones in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Both cyclists and civilian cars are hit. Also, ambulances, rescuers, and police vehicles are fired at by Russian drones. Share

For example, Russian occupiers attacked with drones a police car and a bus with passengers in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the shelling, a police official car, a city shuttle bus, a private car, cafe premises, and residential buildings were damaged.