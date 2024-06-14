Three women injured after Russian attack bus in Sumy region

On June 14, Russian troops used a drone to attack a bus in the Shostka district of the Sumy region. There were people in public transport, three women were injured.
- Russian troops use drones to attack civilian objects in the Ukrainian regions, in particular in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
- As a result of a drone attack on a bus in the Sumy region, three women were injured and received medical assistance.
- Such attacks also target ambulances, police and rescue workers, resulting in serious consequences for the local population.
- The use of drones in military operations complicates the tracking and protection of civilian objects, threatens the safety of residents and infrastructure.
- The world community must respond to such violations of international law and ensure the safety and protection of the population from drone attacks by Russian troops.
The Russian army attacked a bus in Sumy region with a drone
Today, June 14, in the morning, the Russians, using an FPV drone, fired at a social bus in the Esman community of Shostkay district.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) reports this.
As noted in RMA, more than 20 people were on the bus.
Previously, three women received injuries of varying degrees of severity. The injured were given medical assistance.
All passengers of the bus were evacuated. The consequences of an enemy attack are clarified.
Russian drone attacks in Ukraine
Russian troops constantly attack the local population with drones in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.
For example, Russian occupiers attacked with drones a police car and a bus with passengers in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
As a result of the shelling, a police official car, a city shuttle bus, a private car, cafe premises, and residential buildings were damaged.
A 60-year-old man and two police officers received shrapnel injuries.
