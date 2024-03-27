Russia strikes a residential building in Kherson region with drone, one woman killed

On March 27, a woman died in the Kherson region when the Russians hit her house with a kamikaze drone.

The occupiers hit a residential building with a drone

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA , reports that the Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the village of Mykhailivka, Beryslav district, with a kamikaze drone.

A 61-year-old local resident was fatally wounded in her own home. My condolences to the family of the deceased. Share

Also earlier, Prokudin reported that the Russians have been shelling Kherson since the very morning.

One of the hits occurred at an office building in the city's central part. The blast wave also broke the windows in a nearby house.

The situation in the Kherson region

According to RMA, on the last day, the occupiers shelled Tyagynka, Berislav, Novoberyslav, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Odradokamyanka, Zolota Balka, Lvove and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region and damaged a high-rise building and two private houses. The occupiers also hit an economic structure, a bus and a car.