Russia strikes again Donetsk region, five civilians killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes again Donetsk region, five civilians killed

Russia strikes again Donetsk region, five civilians killed
Читати українською
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

On July 18, the occupying army of the Russian Federation shelled a number of settlements in the Donetsk region, as a result of which there are victims among the civilian population.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region, resulting in the death of 5 civilians.
  • Russian occupiers attacked villages and towns of Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Volnovakha districts, hitting residential buildings and the private sector.
  • As a result of the bombing of the Kharkiv region, one woman died, and two men were injured.

A Russian strike killed five civilians

The Russian army fired artillery at the village. Pleshchiivka, Kramatorsk district. An 85-year-old man died as a result of hitting a residential building. They tried to save his wife, but she died.

Also, the occupiers attacked the village of Grodivka, Pokrovsk district, hitting the private sector, as a result of which three women aged 26, 32 and 77 years were killed.

The Russian military shelled the village of Velika Novosilka of the Volnova district, previously by glide bomb KAB-250. A married couple, 48 and 56, who were in the house, were injured.

Another 58-year-old man was injured in the town of Zalizne, which was fired upon by the occupiers, probably from artillery.

Russia's aviation strikes Kharkiv region

On the night of July 18, the Russian army of occupation hit the Kupyan district in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, there are dead and injured.

Around 02:30. Kupiansk district, Kurylivska community, the village of Glushkivka. [It was struck by] KAB. As a result of enemy shelling, a private house caught fire. A 60-year-old woman was killed, and two men, aged 69 and 80, were injured. At least four homes were damaged.

Oleg Syniegubov

Oleg Syniegubov

Head of Kharkiv RMA

Also, in the village of Petropavlivka, KupIansk district, a civilian woman was injured as a result of dropping ammunition from a drone.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launches another missile strike on Kyiv, four killed
State Emergency Service
Russians launched repeat missile strike on Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes port infrastructure in Odesa region, two killed
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russia strikes port infrastructure in Odesa region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians shell Kharkiv region, 16 victims are reported
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russians shell Kharkiv region, 16 victims are reported

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?