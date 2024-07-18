Russia strikes again Donetsk region, five civilians killed

On July 18, the occupying army of the Russian Federation shelled a number of settlements in the Donetsk region, as a result of which there are victims among the civilian population.

A Russian strike killed five civilians

The Russian army fired artillery at the village. Pleshchiivka, Kramatorsk district. An 85-year-old man died as a result of hitting a residential building. They tried to save his wife, but she died.

Also, the occupiers attacked the village of Grodivka, Pokrovsk district, hitting the private sector, as a result of which three women aged 26, 32 and 77 years were killed.

The Russian military shelled the village of Velika Novosilka of the Volnova district, previously by glide bomb KAB-250. A married couple, 48 and 56, who were in the house, were injured.

Another 58-year-old man was injured in the town of Zalizne, which was fired upon by the occupiers, probably from artillery.

Russia's aviation strikes Kharkiv region

On the night of July 18, the Russian army of occupation hit the Kupyan district in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, there are dead and injured.

Around 02:30. Kupiansk district, Kurylivska community, the village of Glushkivka. [It was struck by] KAB. As a result of enemy shelling, a private house caught fire. A 60-year-old woman was killed, and two men, aged 69 and 80, were injured. At least four homes were damaged. Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

Also, in the village of Petropavlivka, KupIansk district, a civilian woman was injured as a result of dropping ammunition from a drone.