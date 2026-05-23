Russia strikes Balakliya with drones, three people injured
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Ukraine
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Russia strikes Balakliya with drones, three people injured

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Balaklia
Читати українською

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Balaklia with strike drones on the morning of May 23, injuring three civilians.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops targeted Balakliya in the Kharkiv region with strike drones, injuring three civilians and damaging vehicles.
  • The attack by Russian military strike drones caused harm to a sports complex and a residential building in the town.
  • Reports from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office confirm the drone attack on Balakliya, with casualties and property damage recorded.

Russia attacked Balaklia in Kharkiv region: there are casualties

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On May 23, at around 11:35 a.m., the Russian armed forces struck the town of Balakliya, Izyum district. The enemy had previously used two Geran-type jet UAVs.

According to the report, one of the hits was recorded near a sports complex, the other near an apartment building. The attack damaged vehicles and the glazing of surrounding buildings.

It is noted that three people sought medical attention.

In the Kharkiv region, three civilians were killed and five more were injured due to Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.

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