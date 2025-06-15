Russia strikes Boeing office in Ukraine

According to the Financial Times, a building used by Boeing in the Ukrainian capital has been hit by new Russian attacks on Kyiv. It suffered serious damage on the night of June 10. The strike was likely intentional, targeting the American aerospace company.
Points of attention
- The US has not publicly responded to this incident yet, while Ukrainian officials and the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine have acknowledged the strike.
- The attack on Boeing's office is part of a larger assault by Russia involving drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles on various Ukrainian cities, escalating tensions in the region.
Boeing has become a new target for Russia
The fact of Russian attacks on the American office was confirmed by two Boeing employees, three Ukrainian officials, and the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.
A Boeing spokesperson also made a statement on this matter.
According to him, the company pays primary attention to the safety of its employees, so there are no injuries among the team.
What is important to understand is that Boeing is one of the most famous American companies operating in Ukraine.
In general, the corporation's team is focused on engineering support and technical services.
In addition, it actively cooperates with the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov, known for its heavy transport aircraft, including military ones.
It is also worth recalling that the night shelling from Sunday to Monday, June 10, was one of the most extensive, as the aggressor country Russia used 315 drones, two ballistic missiles, and five cruise missiles on Kyiv, Odessa, and other cities.
