Russia strikes Boeing office in Ukraine

According to the Financial Times, a building used by Boeing in the Ukrainian capital has been hit by new Russian attacks on Kyiv. It suffered serious damage on the night of June 10. The strike was likely intentional, targeting the American aerospace company.

Boeing has become a new target for Russia

The fact of Russian attacks on the American office was confirmed by two Boeing employees, three Ukrainian officials, and the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Photos published by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and confirmed by the Financial Times show significant damage to the building and firefighters battling the fire inside. Share

A Boeing spokesperson also made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the company pays primary attention to the safety of its employees, so there are no injuries among the team.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

What is important to understand is that Boeing is one of the most famous American companies operating in Ukraine.

In general, the corporation's team is focused on engineering support and technical services.

In addition, it actively cooperates with the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov, known for its heavy transport aircraft, including military ones.