Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and 5 injured
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Ukraine
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Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and 5 injured

Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

As a result of a Russian attack on the Dnipro district on the morning of April 30, one person was killed and 5 were injured.

Points of attention

  • A Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in one fatality and 5 injuries.
  • The incident led to the destruction of a store and several cars in the area.
  • 5 victims were taken to hospitals, with some in critical condition, including a 65-year-old man.

Russia killed a man in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

One person was killed and another was injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipro district. The impact set fire to a store and nearby cars.

Later, it became known about four victims in the Dnipro district.

Three hospitalized. 65-year-old man in "serious" condition. Women, 43 and 54, in moderate condition. 59-year-old man treated at scene.

Rescuers localized the fire, which was caused by the Russian attack.

Authorities later reported that there were 5 victims.

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