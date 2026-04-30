Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and 5 injured

As a result of a Russian attack on the Dnipro district on the morning of April 30, one person was killed and 5 were injured.
Points of attention
- A Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in one fatality and 5 injuries.
- The incident led to the destruction of a store and several cars in the area.
- 5 victims were taken to hospitals, with some in critical condition, including a 65-year-old man.
Russia killed a man in the Dnipropetrovsk region
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
Later, it became known about four victims in the Dnipro district.
Three hospitalized. 65-year-old man in "serious" condition. Women, 43 and 54, in moderate condition. 59-year-old man treated at scene.
Rescuers localized the fire, which was caused by the Russian attack.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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