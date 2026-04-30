Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region — one dead and 5 injured

As a result of a Russian attack on the Dnipro district on the morning of April 30, one person was killed and 5 were injured.

Russia killed a man in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

One person was killed and another was injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipro district. The impact set fire to a store and nearby cars. Share

Later, it became known about four victims in the Dnipro district.

Three hospitalized. 65-year-old man in "serious" condition. Women, 43 and 54, in moderate condition. 59-year-old man treated at scene.

Rescuers localized the fire, which was caused by the Russian attack.