Russia strikes gas station in Sumy, four people injured

Four people were injured in a Russian drone attack on a gas station in Sumy on June 25.

Russia used drones to attack gas stations in Sumy: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

According to him, two gas station employees were hospitalized. Initially, they had minor injuries. Share

A couple who were near the scene of the impact were also injured. They were treated without hospitalization.

As Grigorov emphasized, the Russians have not stopped trying to purposefully destroy gas stations in the region for a year, systematically attacking fuel infrastructure facilities in order to complicate logistics and provide communities with fuel. In June, 13 attacks on gas stations in the Sumy region were recorded.

The situation is under control. We are in touch with the management of gas stations in the region and specialized services. In case the situation becomes more complicated, we have developed solutions necessary to meet the needs of communities. At the same time, we see that fuel infrastructure remains among the enemy's targets, — said the head of the OVA and called on everyone to be attentive, during air raids and threats of strikes, not to be near gas stations, critical or industrial infrastructure, and to move to shelters or other safer places.

It was previously known that two people were injured in Sumy as a result of Russian attacks on the morning of June 25. A 66-year-old man was injured after being hit in a private sector on the outskirts of Sumy.