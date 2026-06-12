Russian army shelled Sumy: 6 civilians injured

On June 12, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the regional center of Sumy Oblast. According to the latest data, 6 local residents were injured.
Points of attention
- Local authorities report 8 hits in the eastern part of the city, emphasizing the need for vigilance and quick response to danger.
- It is crucial for the residents of Sumy to prioritize their safety and that of their loved ones amidst the prevailing threat and uncertainty.
Russia's new attack on Sumy — what are the consequences?
According to the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, the enemy most likely fired from long-range artillery weapons.
What is important to understand is that this was the third time since the beginning of 2026.
Local authorities confirm 8 hits in the eastern part of the city.
Residential buildings, non-residential premises, transport, shops and other civilian infrastructure facilities were hit.
According to the head of the OVA, two more civilians were hospitalized, and the other wounded received assistance without hospitalization.
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