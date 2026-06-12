Russian army shelled Sumy: 6 civilians injured

On June 12, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the regional center of Sumy Oblast. According to the latest data, 6 local residents were injured.

Russia's new attack on Sumy — what are the consequences?

According to the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, the enemy most likely fired from long-range artillery weapons.

What is important to understand is that this was the third time since the beginning of 2026.

Local authorities confirm 8 hits in the eastern part of the city.

Residential buildings, non-residential premises, transport, shops and other civilian infrastructure facilities were hit.

Six residents of the city were injured as a result of the attack. A 56-year-old man was seriously injured. He is in the hospital, and doctors are providing all necessary assistance, Grigorov said. Share

According to the head of the OVA, two more civilians were hospitalized, and the other wounded received assistance without hospitalization.