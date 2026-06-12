Russian army shelled Sumy: 6 civilians injured
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Ukraine
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Russian army shelled Sumy: 6 civilians injured

Sumy OVA
Russia's new attack on Sumy - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

On June 12, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the regional center of Sumy Oblast. According to the latest data, 6 local residents were injured.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities report 8 hits in the eastern part of the city, emphasizing the need for vigilance and quick response to danger.
  • It is crucial for the residents of Sumy to prioritize their safety and that of their loved ones amidst the prevailing threat and uncertainty.

Russia's new attack on Sumy — what are the consequences?

According to the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, the enemy most likely fired from long-range artillery weapons.

What is important to understand is that this was the third time since the beginning of 2026.

Local authorities confirm 8 hits in the eastern part of the city.

Residential buildings, non-residential premises, transport, shops and other civilian infrastructure facilities were hit.

Six residents of the city were injured as a result of the attack. A 56-year-old man was seriously injured. He is in the hospital, and doctors are providing all necessary assistance, Grigorov said.

According to the head of the OVA, two more civilians were hospitalized, and the other wounded received assistance without hospitalization.

Such attacks are aimed not only at destroying infrastructure, but also at psychological pressure on people. Sumy region lives under constant threat. It is extremely important to remain vigilant and be ready to respond quickly to danger. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, — added Grigorov.

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