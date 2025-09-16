Russia strikes Kharkiv pharmaceutical university

On September 16, the aggressor country Russia struck the Slobodsky district of Kharkiv. This time, the enemy hit the pharmaceutical university. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders used a Geran-2 UAV in the city, marking a disturbing escalation in the conflict.
- The ongoing attacks on educational institutions highlight the dire situation in Ukraine and the need for international intervention.
Russia continues to attack educational institutions in Ukraine
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that this morning Russian invaders launched a drone strike on an educational institution in the Slobodskyi district of the city.
According to the latest data, 4 local residents were injured.
Local prosecutors have already documented the consequences of the enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv.
They officially confirmed that three women and one man were injured.
According to preliminary data, Russian troops used a Geran-2 UAV in the city.
