Russia strikes Kharkiv pharmaceutical university
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes Kharkiv pharmaceutical university

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Russia continues to attack educational institutions in Ukraine
Читати українською

On September 16, the aggressor country Russia struck the Slobodsky district of Kharkiv. This time, the enemy hit the pharmaceutical university. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders used a Geran-2 UAV in the city, marking a disturbing escalation in the conflict.
  • The ongoing attacks on educational institutions highlight the dire situation in Ukraine and the need for international intervention.

Russia continues to attack educational institutions in Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that this morning Russian invaders launched a drone strike on an educational institution in the Slobodskyi district of the city.

According to the latest data, 4 local residents were injured.

As a result of the hit, the roof of the institution's building was damaged, and a fire broke out on an area of 150 sq. m. Units of the State Emergency Service, including psychologists and pyrotechnicians, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, the statement said.

Local prosecutors have already documented the consequences of the enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv.

They officially confirmed that three women and one man were injured.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops used a Geran-2 UAV in the city.

Under the procedural leadership of the Slobodsk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched, the official statement says.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How much does Ukraine spend per day of war with Russia — the General Staff's response
Ukraine is holding Russia back at a high cost
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Powerful "bavovna" covers Saratov Refinery in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Saratov Refinery Under Attack Again
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The war will end in 60-90 days." The US has found a way to stop Putin
The US suggests that Europe act in a coordinated manner

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?