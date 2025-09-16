Russia strikes Kharkiv pharmaceutical university

On September 16, the aggressor country Russia struck the Slobodsky district of Kharkiv. This time, the enemy hit the pharmaceutical university. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were injured.

Russia continues to attack educational institutions in Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that this morning Russian invaders launched a drone strike on an educational institution in the Slobodskyi district of the city.

According to the latest data, 4 local residents were injured.

As a result of the hit, the roof of the institution's building was damaged, and a fire broke out on an area of 150 sq. m. Units of the State Emergency Service, including psychologists and pyrotechnicians, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, the statement said. Share

Local prosecutors have already documented the consequences of the enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv.

They officially confirmed that three women and one man were injured.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops used a Geran-2 UAV in the city.