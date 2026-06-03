Russia strikes Kramatorsk twice, killing three people
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Ukraine
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Russia strikes Kramatorsk twice, killing three people

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kramatorsk
Читати українською

On the evening of June 3, Russian forces launched two strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, killing three people and wounding four.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched two strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring four.
  • The head of the Donetsk OAV reported the attack, highlighting the targeting of residential areas and the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk: 3 dead

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

The city suffered two strikes tonight. The Russians again targeted residential areas.

He reported three dead and four injured.

According to Filashkin, a search and rescue operation is currently underway.

The exact number of victims and the extent of damage are being determined.

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Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk — two people killed, some injured
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Russia bombed Kramatorsk again with FABs — 4 people died
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Russia bombed Kramatorsk — 10 people were injured
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