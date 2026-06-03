Russia strikes Kramatorsk twice, killing three people

On the evening of June 3, Russian forces launched two strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, killing three people and wounding four.
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- Russian forces launched two strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring four.
- The head of the Donetsk OAV reported the attack, highlighting the targeting of residential areas and the ongoing search and rescue operation.
Russia attacked Kramatorsk: 3 dead
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
The city suffered two strikes tonight. The Russians again targeted residential areas.
He reported three dead and four injured.
The exact number of victims and the extent of damage are being determined.
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- Category
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