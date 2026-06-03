Russia strikes Kramatorsk twice, killing three people

On the evening of June 3, Russian forces launched two strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, killing three people and wounding four.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk: 3 dead

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

The city suffered two strikes tonight. The Russians again targeted residential areas.

He reported three dead and four injured.

According to Filashkin, a search and rescue operation is currently underway. Share

The exact number of victims and the extent of damage are being determined.