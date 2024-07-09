Russia strikes multi-storey building in Kramatorsk: three injured, including one child
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Читати українською

On July 9, the Russian army attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. As a result, there are injured.

Points of attention

 

  • More than three high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of shelling in the Donetsk region, all necessary services are working.
  • The Russian occupiers also attacked the villages and towns of the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, wounding civilian residents.
  • As a result of aerial bombardment of the farm, three civilians were injured and taken to the hospital with various injuries.
  • The situation in the region remains tense due to continued attacks and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

The Russian army once again attacked Donetsk region

According to preliminary data, the Russians struck Kramatorsk — they hit the 9th floor. Two more high-rise buildings were damaged. All necessary services are available on-site.

The head of Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin specified, three people were injured as a result of the shelling, among the injured is a 6-year-old child with a minor injury. Instead, out of two injured adults, 1 person is in serious condition.

The victims are receiving all the necessary medical assistance, all responsible services are working at the site of the impact, — wrote Filashkin.

Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region on July 4

On July 4, the village of Stinky came under fire from enemy barrel artillery.

A 37-year-old worker received life-threatening injuries on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. At the time of the attack, the woman went to feed the animals.

A 59-year-old resident was also injured near the reservoir of the village of Kleban Byk of the Illinivska community.

In addition, the Russian army shelled the village of Sieverne in the Bakhmut district, targeting a private building. In one of the houses, a family was injured: a 58-year-old father, a 50-year-old mother and their 10-year-old son.

On the village The Russian army dropped air bombs "UMPB D-30SN" in Mirne Volnovasky district. One of the means of destruction hit a farm, where three civilians suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. Women aged 34 and 62 and a 45-year-old man were outside.

All victims were taken to a medical facility with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds.

