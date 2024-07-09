Russia strikes multi-storey building in Kramatorsk: three injured, including one child

On July 9, the Russian army attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. As a result, there are injured.

The Russian army once again attacked Donetsk region

According to preliminary data, the Russians struck Kramatorsk — they hit the 9th floor. Two more high-rise buildings were damaged. All necessary services are available on-site.

The head of Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin specified, three people were injured as a result of the shelling, among the injured is a 6-year-old child with a minor injury. Instead, out of two injured adults, 1 person is in serious condition.

The victims are receiving all the necessary medical assistance, all responsible services are working at the site of the impact, — wrote Filashkin. Share

Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region on July 4

On July 4, the village of Stinky came under fire from enemy barrel artillery.

A 37-year-old worker received life-threatening injuries on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. At the time of the attack, the woman went to feed the animals.

A 59-year-old resident was also injured near the reservoir of the village of Kleban Byk of the Illinivska community.

In addition, the Russian army shelled the village of Sieverne in the Bakhmut district, targeting a private building. In one of the houses, a family was injured: a 58-year-old father, a 50-year-old mother and their 10-year-old son.

On the village The Russian army dropped air bombs "UMPB D-30SN" in Mirne Volnovasky district. One of the means of destruction hit a farm, where three civilians suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. Women aged 34 and 62 and a 45-year-old man were outside. Share

All victims were taken to a medical facility with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds.