Russia strikes again Donetsk region: one killed, 14 injured

On July 5, an employee of the village council was killed, and 14 of her colleagues were wounded during enemy shelling in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- As a result of shelling by the Russian army, an administrative building, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged in Donetsk region.
- Prosecutors are taking steps to document war crimes committed by Russia in order to bring those responsible to justice.
A woman died as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region
The Russian army made three strikes on the village of Komar, Volnova district. The target for the enemy attack was the central part of the settlement.
As a result of the impact of one of the means of attack near the building of the village council, 15 employees of the institution were injured, who were in the premises during the shelling.
Twelve women and three men were taken to the hospital. One of the victims, a 32-year-old woman, died of severe injuries while receiving medical aid.
The private sector of the village also came under fire from Russian troops. The final number of casualties and the type of weapons the enemy uses are being established.
An administrative building, residential buildings, farm buildings and vehicles were damaged in the settlement.
Prosecutors take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation."
Russian troops launched an airstrike on the Vovchansk community
The deceased is approximately 40 years old; his identity is being established. Law enforcement officers evacuated the body of the deceased for a forensic medical examination.
The house was completely destroyed. Nearby buildings also caught fire.
