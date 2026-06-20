Russia strikes Poltava — four children among the wounded

Nine people, including four children, were injured in Russian shelling in Poltava on the evening of June 20.

Russia shelled Poltava: 9 wounded

This was reported by the secretary of the Poltava City Council, Kateryna Yamshchykova.

The number of children injured by enemy shelling has increased to four. Share

According to the official, another child was taken by ambulance to the city children's hospital.

She previously reported that three children were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Poltava.

In addition, Yamshchikova added, five adults were injured.