Russia strikes Poltava — four children among the wounded
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Ukraine
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Russia strikes Poltava — four children among the wounded

Poltava
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Nine people, including four children, were injured in Russian shelling in Poltava on the evening of June 20.

Points of attention

  • Among those injured in the shelling of Poltava are four children who are hospitalized.
  • Five adults were also injured in the attack on the city by Russian troops.

Russia shelled Poltava: 9 wounded

This was reported by the secretary of the Poltava City Council, Kateryna Yamshchykova.

The number of children injured by enemy shelling has increased to four.

According to the official, another child was taken by ambulance to the city children's hospital.

She previously reported that three children were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Poltava.

In addition, Yamshchikova added, five adults were injured.

All the injured have been hospitalized.

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