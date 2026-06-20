Russia strikes Poltava — four children among the wounded

Nine people, including four children, were injured in Russian shelling in Poltava on the evening of June 20.
Points of attention
- Among those injured in the shelling of Poltava are four children who are hospitalized.
- Five adults were also injured in the attack on the city by Russian troops.
Russia shelled Poltava: 9 wounded
This was reported by the secretary of the Poltava City Council, Kateryna Yamshchykova.
According to the official, another child was taken by ambulance to the city children's hospital.
She previously reported that three children were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Poltava.
In addition, Yamshchikova added, five adults were injured.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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