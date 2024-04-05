Russia targets solar generation in Ukraine for the first time

The aggressor began to use a new tactic to counter the Ukrainian energy system, namely to strike energy facilities that generate electricity from renewable sources.

For the first time, the Russian Federation targeted solar generation in Ukraine

The enemy targeted the solar power plant for the first time... This is the first case of a targeted attack on a renewable energy facility. The attack on the station, which is located deep in the rear, is targeted, - said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He specified that this location is in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the head of Ukrenergo, this is a purposeful tactic to damage the energy system, especially on the eve of the summer, when on hot days, solar stations compensate for energy needs for balance. In addition, solar plants that produce a significant part of the energy during the day can be used as sources for industrial storage to balance the peak load.

Consequences of the Russian attacks on April 4

On the night of April 4, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched several waves of "Shakheds" on Kharkiv.

According to the local authorities, 3 rescuers and a civilian woman were killed, and 12 more people were injured.

As a result of the Russian strikes, residential buildings of civilians at various addresses were significantly damaged. Fires broke out at the landing sites.

The rescuers, who arrived on call to one of the addresses, were hit again by drones. Two of them died of their injuries on the spot, another died on the way to the hospital. One rescuer was also injured. Three units of emergency services equipment were damaged, the statement says.

Hits were recorded in the city's Novobavarsky district, Slobidsky, and Saltivskyi districts.

Currently, the elimination of the consequences of the attack is underway.