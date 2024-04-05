Russia targets solar generation in Ukraine for the first time

The aggressor began to use a new tactic to counter the Ukrainian energy system, namely to strike energy facilities that generate electricity from renewable sources.
For the first time, the Russian Federation targeted solar generation in Ukraine
According to the head of Ukrenergo, this is a purposeful tactic to damage the energy system, especially on the eve of the summer, when on hot days, solar stations compensate for energy needs for balance. In addition, solar plants that produce a significant part of the energy during the day can be used as sources for industrial storage to balance the peak load.
Consequences of the Russian attacks on April 4
On the night of April 4, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched several waves of "Shakheds" on Kharkiv.
According to the local authorities, 3 rescuers and a civilian woman were killed, and 12 more people were injured.
As a result of the Russian strikes, residential buildings of civilians at various addresses were significantly damaged. Fires broke out at the landing sites.
Hits were recorded in the city's Novobavarsky district, Slobidsky, and Saltivskyi districts.
Currently, the elimination of the consequences of the attack is underway.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-