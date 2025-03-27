The deployment of Western armed forces in Ukraine will be a pretext for a direct clash with Russia and NATO, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, cynically stated.

Britain wants to unleash a massacre in Europe — Zakharova

"Russia is categorically against such a scenario, which threatens a direct clash between Russia and NATO," she said at a briefing on March 27, commenting on the initiative of London and Paris to create a "coalition of the willing" to guarantee peace in Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, "in fact, this is about military intervention in Ukraine under the guise of a peacekeeping operation."

London and Paris continue to hatch the idea of military intervention in Ukraine, all of this disguised as some kind of "peacekeeping mission," she falsely noted. Share

As Zakharova emphasized, "the British understand perfectly well the danger of the geopolitical party being played out, which is why they are raising the idea of "depersonalizing" the uniform of peacekeepers, meaning the absence of chevrons or distinctive signs that would allow them to be identified."

"We understand why they are doing this. They need to provoke Europe into a massacre," the odious diplomat is convinced.

Bloomberg previously reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron led discussions among 37 countries on creating a "coalition of the willing" to protect the terms of the agreement and guarantees of peace in Ukraine.