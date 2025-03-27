Russia threatens NATO countries over possible deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine
Russia threatens NATO countries over possible deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine

Zakharova
The deployment of Western armed forces in Ukraine will be a pretext for a direct clash with Russia and NATO, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, cynically stated.

Points of attention

  • Russia vehemently opposes the deployment of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine, citing the risk of a direct clash with NATO forces.
  • The initiative of London and Paris to create a 'coalition of the willing' to ensure peace in Ukraine has sparked tensions in the region.
  • The proposed deployment of 30,000 troops in Ukraine after a peace deal is reached has raised concerns about the possibility of military intervention disguised as a peacekeeping mission.

Britain wants to unleash a massacre in Europe — Zakharova

"Russia is categorically against such a scenario, which threatens a direct clash between Russia and NATO," she said at a briefing on March 27, commenting on the initiative of London and Paris to create a "coalition of the willing" to guarantee peace in Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, "in fact, this is about military intervention in Ukraine under the guise of a peacekeeping operation."

London and Paris continue to hatch the idea of military intervention in Ukraine, all of this disguised as some kind of "peacekeeping mission," she falsely noted.

As Zakharova emphasized, "the British understand perfectly well the danger of the geopolitical party being played out, which is why they are raising the idea of "depersonalizing" the uniform of peacekeepers, meaning the absence of chevrons or distinctive signs that would allow them to be identified."

"We understand why they are doing this. They need to provoke Europe into a massacre," the odious diplomat is convinced.

Bloomberg previously reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron led discussions among 37 countries on creating a "coalition of the willing" to protect the terms of the agreement and guarantees of peace in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the United Kingdom and France are developing plans to deploy 30,000 troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. However, the implementation of this initiative will be very difficult without possible support from the United States. The leaders of a number of European countries have reacted with restraint to this project.

