Russia threatens the USA for granting permission to Ukraine to strike ATACMS on the territory of the RF
Category
World
Publication date

Russia threatens the USA for granting permission to Ukraine to strike ATACMS on the territory of the RF

Zakharova
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia cynically stated that strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory with long-range ATACMS missiles will be considered as direct participation of the United States in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Points of attention

  • Russia views Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles on Russian territory as direct US involvement in the conflict.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia warns of an adequate and tangible response to Ukraine's strikes with long-range missiles.
  • President Joe Biden allegedly authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles in response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.
  • The situation highlights the delicate geopolitical balance and the potential for escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
  • The threats and countermeasures between Russia, the USA, and Ukraine intensify as tensions continue to rise.

The odious Zakharova threatens the USA

Zakharova said that Kiev's use of long-range missiles for attacks on Russian territory would mean "the direct participation of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia, as well as a radical change in the essence and nature of the conflict."

In this case, Russia's response will be adequate and tangible, — the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry boastfully said.

It is worth noting that earlier Ukrainian troops already used ATACMS missiles on the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, which the Russian Federation considers its own and even included them in its constitution.

At the same time, Zakharova emphasized that it is not yet known whether the information about Joe Biden's alleged permission to Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory with American ATACMS missiles is based on official sources.

Biden gave permission to Ukraine to attack ATACMS in the Russian Federation

Earlier, the media reported that US President Joe Biden for the first time gave permission to Ukraine to use long-range American weapons — ATACMS missiles — on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the Axios portal, it is currently about the territory of the Kursk region, and the decision was conceived as a reaction to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.

The White House refused to directly confirm Ukraine's permission to use long-range missiles on military targets located on the territory of Russia, but mentioned that they were developing a response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with ATACMS missiles
Biden made a long-awaited decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes only on Kurshchyna, where North Korean troops are stationed
Biden allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes only on Kurshchyna, where North Korean troops are stationed
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico accuses Biden of disrupting "peace talks" on Ukraine — what happened
Fiсo

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?