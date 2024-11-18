The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia cynically stated that strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory with long-range ATACMS missiles will be considered as direct participation of the United States in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The odious Zakharova threatens the USA

Zakharova said that Kiev's use of long-range missiles for attacks on Russian territory would mean "the direct participation of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia, as well as a radical change in the essence and nature of the conflict."

In this case, Russia's response will be adequate and tangible, — the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry boastfully said.

It is worth noting that earlier Ukrainian troops already used ATACMS missiles on the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, which the Russian Federation considers its own and even included them in its constitution.

At the same time, Zakharova emphasized that it is not yet known whether the information about Joe Biden's alleged permission to Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory with American ATACMS missiles is based on official sources. Share

Biden gave permission to Ukraine to attack ATACMS in the Russian Federation

Earlier, the media reported that US President Joe Biden for the first time gave permission to Ukraine to use long-range American weapons — ATACMS missiles — on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the Axios portal, it is currently about the territory of the Kursk region, and the decision was conceived as a reaction to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.

The White House refused to directly confirm Ukraine's permission to use long-range missiles on military targets located on the territory of Russia, but mentioned that they were developing a response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.