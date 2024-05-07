Russia threatens to destroy British military facilities in Ukraine
Russia threatens to destroy British military facilities in Ukraine

Russian MFA
Source:  online.ua

The Russian authorities became nervous after the head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, said that his country allows Ukraine to strike on Russian territory.

Russia hysterically threatens Britain because of Cameron's statement

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to the Russian Federation, Nigel Casey, to "express a protest in connection with Cameron's statement."

Russian "diplomats" pointed out to N. Casey that "D. Cameron's hostile attack directly contradicts the assurances of the British side during the transfer of long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv that they will not be used on the territory of Russia under any circumstances."

As the Foreign Ministry added, the ambassador was told that Russia considers the British minister's words "confirmation of London's growing involvement in military actions on the side of Ukraine."

N. Casey was warned that the response to Ukrainian strikes with the use of British weapons on the territory of Russia could be any military facilities and equipment of Great Britain on the territory of Ukraine and beyond.

AFU will be able to hit Russia with British weapons

On May 3, the chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, promised that London would annually provide Ukraine with 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion — ed.) of military aid "as much as is needed." Also, Britain finally allowed the AFU to use its weapons on targets inside Russia.

According to the diplomat, Ukraine now has the right to use the weapons it received from Britain to strike targets on the territory of Russia. And it is the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that must decide whether to do this.

Ukraine has such a right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it defends itself. We will give three billion pounds every year as much as it takes. We just exhausted everything we could in terms of providing equipment. Some of this [equipment] is actually arriving in Ukraine today while I'm here.

